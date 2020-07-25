Boris Johnson, British Prime Minister 25-07-2020 Reuters

The Balearic Government this evening called on the British government to make the Islands an exception after a 14 day quarantine period for returning British tourists was re-introduced by the Boris Johnson administration.

The local Government said in a statement that the relatively low level of the coronavirus in the Islands made the Balearics "a safe holiday destination for British travellers."

The quarantine measure comes into force from midnight (2300 GMT on Saturday), and will deal a major blow to Spain, which is trying to recoup its tourism season after the Sector took a battering from COVID-19 lockdowns and travel restrictions earlier in the year.

It will also hit airlines and travel companies struggling to get back to business