News
Balearic Government appeals UK ruling
The Balearic Government this evening called on the British government to make the Islands an exception after a 14 day quarantine period for returning British tourists was re-introduced by the Boris Johnson administration.
The local Government said in a statement that the relatively low level of the coronavirus in the Islands made the Balearics "a safe holiday destination for British travellers."
The quarantine measure comes into force from midnight (2300 GMT on Saturday), and will deal a major blow to Spain, which is trying to recoup its tourism season after the Sector took a battering from COVID-19 lockdowns and travel restrictions earlier in the year.
It will also hit airlines and travel companies struggling to get back to business
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.