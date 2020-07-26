Weather
Met agency forecasting heat wave this week
Aemet says that the first episode of especially high temperatures this summer will begin on Sunday and last at least until Friday.
Drawing on data from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts, the Balearic branch of the national met agency is forecasting temperatures that will be "quite a bit higher" than normal.
Taking Sa Pobla as an example, Sunday's high is expected to be 36C, while highs from Tuesday to Friday will be up around 40C. For this week in July, these temperatures will be above the average for the past twenty years.
In Palma, above-average temperatures are forecast from Sunday to Tuesday. Aemet has issued an amber alert for high temperatures from Tuesday. For much of Majorca, there is currently a yellow alert.
