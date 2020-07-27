Ryanair says no changes planned in light of UK quarantine reinstatement. 26-04-2020 Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Ryanair says is not planning to reduce flights to Spain after the British government's “regrettable” decision to advise against all non-essential travel to the country's mainland due to Covid-19, according to Chief Financial Officer, Neil Sorahan.

Britain abruptly imposed a two-week quarantine on all travellers arriving from Spain on Saturday, after a surge in coronavirus cases, a dramatic and sudden reversal to the opening of the European continent to tourism after months of lockdown.

“I think it is regrettable and very disappointing,” said Sorahan. “I have no doubt that we will see other localised outbreaks and we need to be flexible enough to deal with them as they arise over the next weeks and months,” he added and confirmed that Ryanair has no plans to cut capacity in the medium term.

“The Spanish Government has made it clear that the country is open for tourists, with infection levels low in much of the country,” he said.