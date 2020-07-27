Coronavirus tests
Spain's CEHAT tourism association offers to pay for foreign tourists to take Coronavirus tests
Spain's CEHAT tourism association on Monday offered to pay for foreign tourists to take coronavirus tests in an effort to encourage visitors to come after Britain imposed a quarantine on the country.
Describing the quarantine as "illogical" and "unfair", CEHAT said widespread testing of travellers was a better guarantee of safety for tourists, workers and residents.
