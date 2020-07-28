La Playa de Cala Major, Palma. 26-07-2020 Wendy Wighton Urquhart

Palma is 39 degrees and sunny with a light southerly breeze and a low of 22.

It’s 35 in Andratx with a moderate wind, occasional clouds and an overnight low of 22 degrees.

Llucmajor is sweltering in 39 degrees with an extremely welcome southeasterly wind and a low of 22.

It’s 38 degrees and sunny in Muro with barely a waft of air and an overnight low of 21.

Soller is stifling too with a high of 39 degrees, cloudy intervals and a low of 21.

Here’s how it’s looking from our webcam in Puerto Soller.