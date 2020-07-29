Protest agains Magalluf street closures. 28-07-2020 Youtube: Ultima Hora

Hundreds of people took to the streets of Magalluf on Tuesday to protest against the closure of Carrer Punta Ballena.

The demonstrators met at the Britannia bar then marched through some of the main streets in the Municipality carrying placards blazing with slogans demanding their right to work during the tourist season.

They also called for the resignation of the Tourism Minister, Iago Negueruela, who they claim is out of touch.

At the end of the demonstration they read out a manifesto with a list of complaints and petitions to the Government.

They also harshly criticised Calvia City Council for its “disappointing and very bad management” and called for the position of Calvia Lieutenant Mayor to be transferred to the Local Police.

"They have not been able to manage a situation that has left more than 700 people out on the street," they claimed.

Other demands include better management of Magalluf and more PCR testing for tourists arriving on the Island.

"People need to work to survive," they said.

They also slammed Hoteliers and Tour Operators for bringing tourists to Majorca who have very little purchasing power.