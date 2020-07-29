Weather
Heatwave forecast to last until Saturday
A yellow weather warning has been issued for very high temperatures in the Balearic Islands, which have already equalled records set at Palma airport and the heatwave isn’t over yet.
We’ll be sweltering in temperatures of around 40º until this coming Saturday, August 1.
The State Meteorological Agency, Aemet, is forecasting blue skies and sunshine for Wednesday with cloudy intervals and highs of 36º-39º in western areas of Majorca, but thankfully an east-northeasterly wind will help to cool us down.
There’s also a high risk of forest fires in Majorca, Minorca and Ibiza during the extremely hot weather, so people are advised to take precautions.
On Thursday the mercury will soar once again and Majorca will be stifling, with highs of around 40º.
So please, slap on the sunscreen and stay hydrated.
