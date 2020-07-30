Rafa Nadal docks in Porto Cristo. 29-07-2020 Youtube: Ultima Hora

Swimmers and sunbathers in Porto Cristo were clearly in awe when Rafa Nadal's catamaran sailed into port.

His dark blue 80 Sunreef Power Catamaran is a beauty. It’s 24 meters long, has space for 12 people and cost around 5.5 million euros.

Rafa has made it pretty clear that he loves sailing, and reportedly met Francis Lapp, who’s President and Founder of Sunreef Yachts at the company’s headquarters in the Polish city of Gdansk.

The Majorcan tennis ace has been making the most of the beautiful weather by getting out to sea as often as possible and no doubt hoping for a nice breeze to take the edge of the sweltering temperatures this week.