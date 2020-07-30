Weather
All you need to know about the weather in Majorca
The Maximum Temperature in Mallorca is in Palma, Port with 37.7 Degrees
Maximum Temperatures
Palma, Port.............................. 37.7 degrees Centigrade
Palma, University..................... 37.2 degrees Centigrade
Palma, Airport.......................... 37.1 degrees Centigrade
Binissalem................................36.7 degrees Centigrade
Calvia, Es Capdella................. 36.5 degrees Centigrade
⚠️Seguimos en plena #oladecalor y de nuevo hoy podrían alcanzarse los 40ºC en el S de Mallorca (Palma, Marratxí...)— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) July 30, 2020
En Menorca entre 37-39ºC en el N-W de la isla.
En Ibiza, localmente esperamos hasta 37 ºC en el W de la isla y en Formentera unos 35 ºC #FMA🟠@112IllesBalears pic.twitter.com/59phnrUPmf
Minimum Temperatures
Escorca, Son Torrella................16.1 degrees Centigrade
Palma, University..................... 18.6 degrees Centigrade
Campos, Can Sion....................18.8 degrees Centigrade
Ciutadella, Cala Galdana......... 18.9 degrees Centigrade
Arta.......................................... 18.9 degrees Centigrade
Wind Speed (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 32 (km/h)
Menorca, Airport............................................... 28 (km/h)
Palma, Airport................................................... 26 (km/h)
Campos, Salines Llevant................................. 26 (km/h)
Santanyi........................................................... 22 (km/h)
Gusts (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 40 (km/h)
Santanyi........................................................... 40 (km/h)
Campos, Salines Llevant................................. 40 (km/h)
Llucmajor, Cap Blanc....................................... 39 (km/h)
Menorca, Airport............................................... 37 (km/h)
