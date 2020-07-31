10 Spanish tourists isolated in Peguera. 31-07-2020 Ultima Hora

Ten Spanish tourists have been isolated at a Hotel in Peguera, after one of them tested positive for coronavirus by PCR. The other 9 were confined as a precaution because they had been in direct contact with the infected tourist.

They are staying in the Villa Ana building of the hotel which belongs to the Morlans Hotel Group and are separated from all other tourists staying at the hotel.

Ib-Salut is paying for hotel accommodation for tourists with mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 symptoms, who don't live in the Balearic Islands.

The service was introduced throughout the Balearic Islands on July 24 and will last for two months. It's costing IB-Salut 553,977 euros and the Department of Health says the contracts may be extended if the pandemic is prolonged and more visitors require isolation.