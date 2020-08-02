Police
Police action against Palma street drinking
Overnight on Friday, the National Police and Palma city police took action against street drinking, which has been expressly prohibited by the regional government. It is claimed that street drinking parties account for some two-thirds of recent coronavirus outbreaks.
In Playa de Palma, around 500 young people on the beachfront were dispersed. In addition, inspections were made of various establishments; there were seventeen reports of breaches of Covid health security measures.
Elsewhere, the police intervened on the Llevant industrial estate, where there were ten reports for street drinking and the possession of drugs. At the Wifi park, there were fifteen reports for street drinking and 22 for non-compliance with health measures. On the Son Rossinyol estate, there were 93 reports in all.
