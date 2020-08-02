Two of the boats were taken to Colonia Sant Jordi. 02-08-2020 Sabrina Vidal

Fifty-one immigrants were detained in the Balearics on Sunday. Four boats landed - one in Cala Marmols, Santanyi; a second in the Ensiola lighthouse area of Cabrera; a third in Ibiza; and a fourth in Cala Pi, Llucmajor. The first two boats both had fourteen occupants. The boat which arrived at the old pier in the port of Ibiza around 04.30 had seven occupants. Two people from the Cala Pi boat have so far been detained.

A fifth boat was detected off Cabrera. It also had fourteen occupants.

There were two women and one minor among the fifty-one.



