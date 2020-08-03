Tourism
Tourist numbers plummeted in June
The amount of International tourists visiting the Balearic Islands in June plummeted to 28,382, which is a drop of 98.6% compared to the same time last year and spending slumped by 98.7 percent, according to the National Institute of Statistics or INE.
Most of the tourists coming to the Balearic Islands this year are from Germany and Italy, with hardly any British tourists visiting, mostly because of the coronavirus restrictions.
The first tourists to visit the Balearics after the Covid-19 lockdown arrived in mid-June as part of a Pilot Plan to reactivate tourism.
