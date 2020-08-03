Tourists in Las Ramblas in Barcelona. 03-08-2020 Marta Perez

International tourist arrivals to Spain fell 98% year on year in June, official statistics released on Monday showed, as the country continues to reel from the effects of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Over the first six months of the year some 10.8 million foreign tourists visited Spain, around 72% less than in the same period of 2019, the National Statistics Institute said.

