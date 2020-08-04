Club Cala Barca Hotel, Santanyí. 03-08-2020 Ultima Hora

The Majorcan hotel which was at the centre of a coronavirus outbreak last week will close its doors on August 9.

At least 9 people have tested positive at the Club Cala Barca Hotel on the coast of Santanyí. Two of them are relatives of the first person who tested positive and the rest work in the hotel which employs 350 people.

None of the guests who've been staying at the hotel have shown any symptoms of the virus and whilst the Hotel Chain guarantees the safety of its customers and workers, the Club Cala Barca will be closed on August 9 "for reasons of prudence and responsibility."

Guests who have already made a reservation at the Club Cala Barca Hotel will be offered accommodation at the Albufera Park Hotel in Playa de Muro which is part of the same chain and will open on Friday.