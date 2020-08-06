Healthcare Professionals at Son Espases Hospital. 05-08-2020 M. À. Cañellas

The Nursing Union, SATSE, claims that a dozen Covid-19 patients have been admitted to the same unit as 5 others who don't have the virus at Son Espases Hospital.

SATSE is warning that although it's possible for preventive measures to be maintained, the coexistence of patients and the fact that relatives are going in and out, poses an unacceptable risk.

"The approved Hospital Contingency Plan states that if there's 10 patients or more, the unit must be closed and only admit those infected with coronavirus," explained José Antonio Fernández, the Son Espases SATSE delegate.

At a meeting with management on Wednesday, Union Reps were told that the plan is flexible, but Fernandez insists that "if we put ourselves at risk in this way, the flexibility is unlimited.”

SATSE is demanding that the Unit be converted into a Covid-19 only zone. They are also demanding the reopening of beds at Son Espases Emergency Department claiming that patients are crowded in nooks and crannies waiting to be admitted.

"They say they have the ability to open beds immediately if they’re needed, but when the time comes they don’t do it,” said Fernandez.