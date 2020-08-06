Coronavirus
Thirty-four people isolating in Balearics hotels
Thirty-four people are currently isolating in hotels in the Balearics. Set aside primarily for any tourists who test positive while in the Balearics, one of these hotels (referred to as "bridge hotels") also has some residents.
In Majorca, there are seventeen people in isolation - twelve tourists and five residents. Five of the seventeen have tested positive, while the other twelve are close contacts.
In Minorca, there are fifteen people, all tourists. Seven are positive for the virus, and eight are close contacts. In Ibiza there is one tourist who is a confirmed positive case, while in Formentera there is a tourist who is a close contact.
The positive cases are people who are either asymptomatic or have mild symptoms.
