New tourist accommodation rules. 14-09-2017 Ultima Hora

New protocol has been established for tourist rental properties in the Balearic Islands, by the Institute for Spanish Tourism Quality in conjunction with the Tourism Sector at the request of the Ministry of Industry, Commerce & Tourism.

Owners must check the identity of visitors when they arrive and give their details to State Security Forces for tracking and tracing purposes in the event of contagion.

They must also inform guests who are staying in tourist accommodation located in residential, multi-family or multi-family buildings, where common areas are shared between clients and residents, that they are obliged to respect the rules.

It’s taken longer to prepare protocol for this Sector because of the complexities of the sub-sector in each Autonomous Community.

This sub-sector is Managed by the Spanish Federation of Tourist Housing & Apartment Associations, or Fevitur, the CCOO and UGT Unions and the Spanish Association of Occupational Prevention Services, or AESPLA, who helped prepare the only protocol for tourist accommodation that's validated by the Ministry of Health.

The objective of the document is to guarantee and protect the health of guests, workers and residents, by establishing a series of measures at tourist accommodation managed by companies or individuals who hire personnel to manage or clean their properties.

Measures

Reception staff must provide a pack of personal protective equipment, or PPE, which includes at least one mask, gel and gloves.

If the tourist accommodation is located in a residential, multi-family or multi-family building where residents and guests share common areas, the PPE pack must be provided before entering the building, and the client is obliged to use it.

Disinfected keys or access cards must be provided at reception, a minimum security distance must be maintained between guests and employees and visitors should be encouraged to pay by card or other electronic means, preferably contactless.

The protocol recommends implementing a time control method for workers to avoid different employees using the same surfaces if disinfection cannot be ensured and if disinfecting after each use, the solution must be available.

Records of everyone who enters the home must be kept by reception, of cleaning and maintenance staff and all employees should be provided with adequate protection, have the ability to wash their hands with soap and water and if that’s not possible, a disinfectant solution and adequate PPE must be provided.

If cleaning and maintenance services are subcontracted, the owners of the tourist accommodation must make sure staff have the necessary personal protective equipment and a record of delivery and receipt of PPE must be provided.

All tourist accommodation must provide information in at least one foreign language, about the hygienic-sanitary measures to be followed by guests and the protocol to be followed if a guest develops symptoms of Covid-19.

Decoration, textiles and carpets must be reduced as much as possible; bins must have a non-manually operated bag and lid; blankets and pillows in closets should be protected; hangers must be disinfected when guests leave, if they’re not sealed and emergency phone numbers and the location of the nearest public and private hospitals must be provided in the property.