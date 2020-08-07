Today's temperatures. 07-08-2020 Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

On Friday the temperatures on Majorca will be between 34-35ºC and the rest of the islands will be 32ºC.

Bon dia!

Cel estirat. ☀️

Temperatures un poc més altes que ahir, amb màximes que a l'interior de Mallorca poden arribar als 34-35ºC i a la resta d'illes als 32ºC.

Els embats mantindran relativament fresques les zones costaneres.https://t.co/mztElFqRxN pic.twitter.com/7l1ghgcFn0 — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) August 7, 2020

Maximum Temperatures

Palma, university...................... 32.3 degrees Centigrade

Llucmajor................................. 32.1 degrees Centigrade

Pollensa................................... 31.9 degrees Centigrade

Santa Maria del Cami.............. 31.5 degrees Centigrade

Formentera.............................. 31.4 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures

Escorca, Son Torrella............... 11.4 degrees Centigrade

Campos, Can Sion................... 15.5 degrees Centigrade

Palma, university..................... 15.6 degrees Centigrade

Sant Joan de Labritja............... 15.9 degrees Centigrade

Escorca, Lluc........................... 16.3 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)

Palma airport.................................................... 18 (km/h)

Llucamajor, Cap Blanc..................................... 14 (km/h)

Ibiza, airport..................................................... 13 (km/h)

Portocolom....................................................... 12 (km/h)

Campos, Salines Llevant................................. 12 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)

Palma airport.................................................... 26 (km/h)

Ibiza, airport...................................................... 22 (km/h)

Sant Antoni de Portmany................................. 21 (km/h)

Formentera....................................................... 20 (km/h)

Santanyi........................................................... 20 (km/h)