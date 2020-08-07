Weather
All you need to know about the weather in Majorca
On Friday the temperatures on Majorca will be between 34-35ºC and the rest of the islands will be 32ºC.
Maximum Temperatures
Palma, university...................... 32.3 degrees Centigrade
Llucmajor................................. 32.1 degrees Centigrade
Pollensa................................... 31.9 degrees Centigrade
Santa Maria del Cami.............. 31.5 degrees Centigrade
Formentera.............................. 31.4 degrees Centigrade
Minimum Temperatures
Escorca, Son Torrella............... 11.4 degrees Centigrade
Campos, Can Sion................... 15.5 degrees Centigrade
Palma, university..................... 15.6 degrees Centigrade
Sant Joan de Labritja............... 15.9 degrees Centigrade
Escorca, Lluc........................... 16.3 degrees Centigrade
Wind Speed (km/h)
Palma airport.................................................... 18 (km/h)
Llucamajor, Cap Blanc..................................... 14 (km/h)
Ibiza, airport..................................................... 13 (km/h)
Portocolom....................................................... 12 (km/h)
Campos, Salines Llevant................................. 12 (km/h)
Gusts (km/h)
Palma airport.................................................... 26 (km/h)
Ibiza, airport...................................................... 22 (km/h)
Sant Antoni de Portmany................................. 21 (km/h)
Formentera....................................................... 20 (km/h)
Santanyi........................................................... 20 (km/h)
