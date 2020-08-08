Today's temperatures

Today's temperatures on the Balearic Islands.

08-08-2020Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

On Saturday some parts of the Balearic Islands will be on yellow alert today and tomorrow due to high temperatures.

Maximum Temperatures
Palma, university...................... 32.3 degrees Centigrade
Es Mercadal............................. 32.1 degrees Centigrade
Porreres................................... 31.9 degrees Centigrade
Llucmajor................................. 31.5 degrees Centigrade
Sa Pobla.................................. 31.4 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures
Escorca, Son Torrella............... 14.1 degrees Centigrade
Sant Joan de Labritja............... 15.5 degrees Centigrade
Campos, Can Sion................... 16.3 degrees Centigrade
Campos, Salines Llevant......... 17.7 degrees Centigrade
Sant Antoni dePortmany.......... 17.7 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia,Bunyola................................. 23 (km/h)
Palma, airport................................................... 18 (km/h)
Ibiza, airport..................................................... 14 (km/h)
Capdepera........................................................ 13 (km/h)
Ibiza.................................................................. 12 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)
Palma airport.................................................... 26 (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia,Bunyola................................. 26 (km/h)
Formentera....................................................... 23 (km/h)
Ibiza, airport...................................................... 22 (km/h)
Ibiza.................................................................. 21 (km/h)

