Today's temperatures on the Balearic Islands. 08-08-2020 Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

Shares:

On Saturday some parts of the Balearic Islands will be on yellow alert today and tomorrow due to high temperatures.

08/08 10:54 #AEMET actualiza #FMA por temp. max en Baleares. Activos HOY y MAÑANA. Nivel máx amarillo. Imagen del mapa de avisos en vigor a las 10:54 . Para ver una tabla de avisos actualizada haga CLIC EN LA IMAGEN o visite https://t.co/xY6Un0EpyF https://t.co/nBRTgsOCkV — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) August 8, 2020

Maximum Temperatures

Palma, university...................... 32.3 degrees Centigrade

Es Mercadal............................. 32.1 degrees Centigrade

Porreres................................... 31.9 degrees Centigrade

Llucmajor................................. 31.5 degrees Centigrade

Sa Pobla.................................. 31.4 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures

Escorca, Son Torrella............... 14.1 degrees Centigrade

Sant Joan de Labritja............... 15.5 degrees Centigrade

Campos, Can Sion................... 16.3 degrees Centigrade

Campos, Salines Llevant......... 17.7 degrees Centigrade

Sant Antoni dePortmany.......... 17.7 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia,Bunyola................................. 23 (km/h)

Palma, airport................................................... 18 (km/h)

Ibiza, airport..................................................... 14 (km/h)

Capdepera........................................................ 13 (km/h)

Ibiza.................................................................. 12 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)

Palma airport.................................................... 26 (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia,Bunyola................................. 26 (km/h)

Formentera....................................................... 23 (km/h)

Ibiza, airport...................................................... 22 (km/h)

Ibiza.................................................................. 21 (km/h)