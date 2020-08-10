News
Mayor of Palma José Hila in isolation for Covid-19
Palma City Council has confirmed that Mayor José Hila has been told to self-isolate as a precautionary measure because he has been in contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19.
Council Health Regulations state that confinement is mandatory for anyone who's had contact with a family member, friend or colleague at work who's confirmed positive.
Mayor Hila has been given a PCR test and is waiting for the result.
His meeting with King Felipe VI which was scheduled to take place at Almudaina Palace on Monday will be done via videoconference.
