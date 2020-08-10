José Hila, Palma Mayor. archive photo. 10-08-2020 Teresa Ayuga

Palma City Council has confirmed that Mayor José Hila has been told to self-isolate as a precautionary measure because he has been in contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19.

Council Health Regulations state that confinement is mandatory for anyone who's had contact with a family member, friend or colleague at work who's confirmed positive.

Mayor Hila has been given a PCR test and is waiting for the result.

His meeting with King Felipe VI which was scheduled to take place at Almudaina Palace on Monday will be done via videoconference.