Coronavirus
Two new deaths from coronavirus in the Balearics
On Monday, the Balearic health ministry reported two coronavirus-related deaths since Friday. These are of people who were residents at care homes for the elderly and are the first fatalities in the Balearics since July 20; the total number of fatalities is now 232.
The ministry also announced 222 new positive cases since Friday, making a total of 3,380 since the start of the pandemic. There are currently 846 "active" cases in the Balearics, with 2,302 patients having recovered.
In Majorca, 92 patients are at present in hospital; 35 of these are for "social" reasons in that they cannot self-isolate at home. There are ten patients in intensive care. In Minorca, there are no patients in hospital; twenty people are being monitored at home by primary care teams. In Ibiza, six people are in hospital, while 39 others are at home.
In Minorca, the health service says that since June 24 (three days after the state of alarm was lifted), there have been 41 positive cases. Only three of these have been hospitalised, and there have been no patients in intensive care. The average age of people being infected has also dropped significantly. In April this was over 60; it is now 34.
