More tropical nights forecast in Majorca. 11-08-2020

Some parts of Majorca woke up to rain on Wednesday morning after one of the hottest nights of the summer so far.

The overnight temperature barely dropped below 27 degrees in Palma and other areas of the Island, according to the State Meteorological Agency, Aemet.

Orange alerts have been issued for heavy rain and thunderstorms all over Spain, including the Balearic Islands.

The mercury will continue to hover around the 30-33 degree mark during the day and unfortunately those stifling tropical nights are forecast to continue with Aemet forecasting lows of 27 degrees in Alfàbia, 24 in Pollensa and 26 in Ibiza.

Tmín (en ºC) hoy, en #Baleares Alfàbia 27

Palma Puerto 27

Andratx 26

Capdepera 26

Calvià 26

Ses Salines 25

Llucmajor 24

Binissalem 24

Santanyí 24

Pollença 24

Porreres 24 La Mola 26

Ciutadella 24

Aerop.Menorca 23 St Antoni 26

Eivissa 26

Formentera 23https://t.co/RemHT6IHRt pic.twitter.com/RnIGoyttgN — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) August 12, 2020

The Balearic Islands are also on alert for sudden, very strong gusts of wind and high seas.