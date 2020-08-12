Weather
Parts of Majorca woke up to rain on Wednesday
Some parts of Majorca woke up to rain on Wednesday morning after one of the hottest nights of the summer so far.
The overnight temperature barely dropped below 27 degrees in Palma and other areas of the Island, according to the State Meteorological Agency, Aemet.
Orange alerts have been issued for heavy rain and thunderstorms all over Spain, including the Balearic Islands.
The mercury will continue to hover around the 30-33 degree mark during the day and unfortunately those stifling tropical nights are forecast to continue with Aemet forecasting lows of 27 degrees in Alfàbia, 24 in Pollensa and 26 in Ibiza.
Tmín (en ºC) hoy, en #Baleares
Alfàbia 27
Palma Puerto 27
Andratx 26
Capdepera 26
Calvià 26
Ses Salines 25
Llucmajor 24
Binissalem 24
Santanyí 24
Pollença 24
Porreres 24
La Mola 26
Ciutadella 24
Aerop.Menorca 23
St Antoni 26— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) August 12, 2020
Eivissa 26
Formentera 23https://t.co/RemHT6IHRt pic.twitter.com/RnIGoyttgN
The Balearic Islands are also on alert for sudden, very strong gusts of wind and high seas.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.