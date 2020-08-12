A government announcement will be made in the coming days. 12-08-2020 Miquel À. Cañellas

Maria Antónia Font, the director-general for public health in the Balearics, said on Wednesday that decisions will be made in the coming days in order to address the rise in the number of coronavirus infections. On Tuesday, the figure of 228 new positive cases for a 24-hour period was the highest since the start of the pandemic.

Font pointed out that 90% of new cases are mild or asymptomatic. The health data are therefore very different to what they were on March 31, which was the day when the previous highest number of infections was recorded, and the situation with hospitals is also different. As most cases are not serious, the rise in the number of people being admitted to hospital is low.

In appealing for "responsibility", Font said that "each and every one of us should limit many of our social gatherings". "Although it is summer, we should phone each other more and see less of each other in order to protect the elderly. The less we interact, the more contagions we avoid."

Font did not specify what measures might be adopted, noting that the government would not be "copying exactly" any of the phases of the de-escalation process. "But we will reduce certain capacities, when we have a consensual decision as to those locations that are related to the latest cases."