On Wednesday, the Balearic ministry of health reported 279 new positive cases of coronavirus over the past 24 hours. There have now been 3,887 positive cases since the start of the pandemic; 2,397 people have recovered, 49 of them in the past 24 hours. There are currently 1,259 active cases, 231 more than on Tuesday.

The ministry has revised the number of fatalities; it has gone down by one to 231. On Monday, the ministry reported that there had been two coronavirus-related fatalities, the first since 20 July.

In Majorca, 105 people are in hospital, 31 of them for social reasons (not being able to adequately isolate at home). Fourteen of these patients are in intensive care. There are no patients in hospital in Minorca; twenty are being monitored at home. Six people are in hospital in Ibiza and 62 confirmed cases are at home and under supervision of primary care teams. There are two new cases in Formentera.