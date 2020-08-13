2021 Tourism campaign launched in Manacor. 12-08-2020 Ultima Hora

Shares:

Manacor City Council is launching a new campaign to attract tourists next summer, after a desperately poor season this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tourism Councillor, Maria Antònia Truyols, presented a promotional video of the Municipality on Thursday, which will be uploaded to social media networks and distributed to national and international media.

The video aims to encourage tourists to visit this year, but the initiative focuses on attracting new visitors for the next summer season.

“This season is lost, but we have already opened sales for next summer and they are working well, so we are optimistic,” said Joan Pol, President of the Hotel Association of Cales de Mallorca.

Magdalena Torres from the Department of Tourism, made it clear that "the video will also be sent to Tourist Offices throughout the Balearic Islands in the hope of attracting domestic visitors in the coming weeks."

Manacor City Council has also created an awareness campaign for the protection of the posidonia meadows.

"We must stop thinking of posidonia as dirt because it is a sign of the good condition of the beaches," said Councillor Truyols, who revealed that leaflets with information about the importance of posidonia are being distributed to hotels.