Violinist Francisco Fullana will be live at Bellver Castle on Saturday. 13-08-2020 F. Broede

Violinist Francisco Fullana will be front and centre when the Balearic Symphony Orchestra performs at Bellver Castle on Saturday night.

He will perform Partita Nr. 3 BWV 1006 by Johann Sebastian Bach; Sonata Nr. 2 Op. 27 ‘Obsessions’ by Eugène Ysaÿe; Recitative and Scherzo-Caprice Op. 6 by Fritz Kreisler and Spanish Suite Op. 47 Asturias, by Isaac Albéniz.

Those pieces will be played on a Guarnerius del Gesú violin, aka ‘Mary Portman’ that dates back to 1735. The instrument once belonged to the violinist and composer, Friedrich-Max "Fritz" Kreisler and is now owned by Messrs Clement and Karen Arrison who are patrons of the Stradivari Society of Chicago, of which Fullana has been a member since 2013.

Fullana has been hailed as "one of the emerging stars on the International scene,” by the BBC Music Magazine and described as "a great talent" by director Gustavo Dudamel, with whom he performed as a soloist at the Brahms concert in Caracas in Venezuela.

During his career he’s been guest violinist for the Munich radio orchestra in Germany, the RTVE Orchestra, Symphony Orchestras in Vancouver, Pacific, Alabama, Maryland and Madrid and many others, under directors such as, Adrian Leaper, Alondra de la Parra, Pablo Mielgo, Víctor Pablo Pérez, Christoph Poppen, Salvador Brotons, Josh Weilerstein, Alvaro Albiach, Elizabeth Schulze and Jeannette Sorrell.

Fullana is the only Balearic musician ever to be awarded the Avery Fisher Career Grant.

Saturday’s Concert is part of the #SonamPerTu Cycle Project that began during the coronavirus lockdown.

The performance starts at 21:30 on Saturday at Bellver Castle in Palma, all necessary health protocols and social distancing measures are already in place and the venue has room for a maximum audience of around 100 people.