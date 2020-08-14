Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
Palma is 35 degrees and sunny today with a mild northeasterly wind and a low of 21.
Here’s a peek at the weather from our webcam in Portixol.
It’s a beautiful day in Calvia with a high of 33 degrees, lots of sunshine, a moderate easterly wind and a low of 20.
Santanyi is hot and sunny and 31 degrees with a 25 kilometre easterly wind and an overnight low of 22.
It’s 33 degrees in Pollensa with wall-to-wall sunshine, an easterly wind and a low of 22.
Deya is 32 degrees and gorgeous with a mild southeasterly breeze and a low of 20.
