Playa dels Capellans, Majorca. 24-05-2020 Ultima Hora

Palma is 35 degrees and sunny today with a mild northeasterly wind and a low of 21.

Here’s a peek at the weather from our webcam in Portixol.

It’s a beautiful day in Calvia with a high of 33 degrees, lots of sunshine, a moderate easterly wind and a low of 20.

Santanyi is hot and sunny and 31 degrees with a 25 kilometre easterly wind and an overnight low of 22.

It’s 33 degrees in Pollensa with wall-to-wall sunshine, an easterly wind and a low of 22.

Deya is 32 degrees and gorgeous with a mild southeasterly breeze and a low of 20.