British man dies after falling from Calad'Hort viewpoint in Ibiza. 13-08-2020 Ultima Hora

A British man has died after falling more than 100 metres from a viewpoint in Ibiza whilst he was out with friends and his partner.

The Guardia Civil confirmed that the alarm was raised at around 22:30 when a man called 112 to say someone had fallen off a cliff near the Torre des Savinar.

Guardia Civil Officers, Sant Josep Local Police, Firefighters and Civil Protection personnel were deployed to the Cala d’hirt viewpoint in the Municipality of Sant Josep and were able to locate the man’s body with the help of a Police drone.

Members of the Vertical Rescue Group descended the cliff but there was nothing they could do and a Guardia Civil helicopter was deployed to recover the body.

An investigation has been launched to clarify the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.