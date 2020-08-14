News
British man dies in fall in Ibiza
A British man has died after falling more than 100 metres from a viewpoint in Ibiza whilst he was out with friends and his partner.
The Guardia Civil confirmed that the alarm was raised at around 22:30 when a man called 112 to say someone had fallen off a cliff near the Torre des Savinar.
Guardia Civil Officers, Sant Josep Local Police, Firefighters and Civil Protection personnel were deployed to the Cala d’hirt viewpoint in the Municipality of Sant Josep and were able to locate the man’s body with the help of a Police drone.
Members of the Vertical Rescue Group descended the cliff but there was nothing they could do and a Guardia Civil helicopter was deployed to recover the body.
An investigation has been launched to clarify the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.