Balearic Parliament, Palma. 03-08-2020 Jaume Morey

The Balearic Government has vowed “to recover the safe corridors with Germany as soon as possible” after Berlin advised German citizens not to travel to Spain unless absolutely necessary and listed the Peninsula and the Balearics as coronavirus risk zones, but exempted the Canary Islands.

The Regional Executive issued a statement pointing out that the Balearics were pioneers in opening up International Tourism through the pilot plan agreed with the German Authorities and Tour Operators which underlined their "commitment to health security".

"The health measures implemented in recent months have allowed the islands to maintain a controlled hospital situation, an efficient tracking system and an increase in the detection of mild cases," the Government said.

Ministry of Health data for coronavirus infections detected in the last 14 days puts the Balearic Islands in sixth place with a rate of infection of 137.46 per 100.00 inhabitants, which is 23% above the state average.

There are currently 1,509 active cases in the Balearics, 122 people are hospitalised with Covid-19 and 17 of them are in intensive care.

The Regional Government acknowledged that “it’s time to increase the restrictions and prepare the system for any increase in Covid-19 cases.”

Tourism Minister, Iago Negueruela is confidence that "with good management of the pandemic

by everyone, activity will resume as soon as possible."