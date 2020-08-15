Hotels
"A severe blow" for Playa de Palma hotels
The president of the Playa de Palma Hoteliers Association, Isabel Vidal, said on Saturday that the German government's inclusion of the Balearics as a risk area for Covid-19 is "a severe blow" for hotels.
Vidal added that "it is a very bad and difficult situation for everyone" and comes on top of the impact of the UK government's travel quarantine. "It is time," she stressed, "to sit down and make the right decisions".
She observed that there is a "contradictory sensation" in Playa de Palma. This is because the resort area is quiet and "clients are enjoying this".
Germany is the main market for Playa de Palma. While the UK market is not as significant, its loss has nevertheless been felt. There has been some compensation from the national market, as demand has increased this summer because of travel restrictions abroad.
