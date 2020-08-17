Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
Palma is 30 degrees and sunny with a moderate southerly wind and a low of 21. Here’s a peek at the weather from our webcam in Can Pastilla.
It’s hot and sunny in Calvia with a high of 31 degrees dropping to 19 after dark.
Ses Salines is 31 degrees with lots of sunshine and a low of 19.
It’s 34 and sunny in Alcudia with occasional clouds and an overnight low of 22.
It’s a lovely day in Deya with a top temperature of 31 degrees falling to 19 after dark.
