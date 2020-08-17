Today's temperatures. 17-08-2020 Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

Shares:

On Monday maximum temperatures forecast are between 30 - 34ºC however they could reach up to 35 - 36ºC in the NE of Majorca.

Buenos días #Baleares,



Comenzamos la semana con temperaturas máximas entre 30 - 34 ºC aunque localmente en el NE de Mallorca podrían alcanzarse los 35 - 36 ºC.



⚠️🌡️Las temperaturas vuelven a subir a lo largo de la semana, alcanzando el pico en torno al jueves o viernes. pic.twitter.com/wICqtngldQ — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) August 17, 2020

Maximum Temperatures

Ibiza......................................... 31.4 degrees Centigrade

Capdepera............................... 31.8 degrees Centigrade

Formentera.............................. 31.0 degrees Centigrade

Pollensa................................... 31.0 degrees Centigrade

Ibiza, airport............................. 30.8 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures

Escorca, Son Torrella .............. 12.8 degrees Centigrade

Sant Joan de Labritja............... 14.6 degrees Centigrade

Andratx..................................... 14.6 degrees Centigrade

Escorca, Lluc........................... 15.0 degrees Centigrade

Palma, university...................... 16.3 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 26 (km/h)

Capdepera........................................................ 25 (km/h)

Ibiza, airport...................................................... 17 (km/h)

Es Mercadal..................................................... 15 (km/h)

Portocolom....................................................... 14 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 32 (km/h)

Capdepera........................................................ 31 (km/h)

Es Mercadal..................................................... 25 (km/h)

Ibiza, airport...................................................... 22 (km/h)

Formentera....................................................... 22 (km/h)