All you need to know about the weather in Majorca
On Monday maximum temperatures forecast are between 30 - 34ºC however they could reach up to 35 - 36ºC in the NE of Majorca.
Buenos días #Baleares,— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) August 17, 2020
Comenzamos la semana con temperaturas máximas entre 30 - 34 ºC aunque localmente en el NE de Mallorca podrían alcanzarse los 35 - 36 ºC.
⚠️🌡️Las temperaturas vuelven a subir a lo largo de la semana, alcanzando el pico en torno al jueves o viernes. pic.twitter.com/wICqtngldQ
Maximum Temperatures
Ibiza......................................... 31.4 degrees Centigrade
Capdepera............................... 31.8 degrees Centigrade
Formentera.............................. 31.0 degrees Centigrade
Pollensa................................... 31.0 degrees Centigrade
Ibiza, airport............................. 30.8 degrees Centigrade
Minimum Temperatures
Escorca, Son Torrella .............. 12.8 degrees Centigrade
Sant Joan de Labritja............... 14.6 degrees Centigrade
Andratx..................................... 14.6 degrees Centigrade
Escorca, Lluc........................... 15.0 degrees Centigrade
Palma, university...................... 16.3 degrees Centigrade
Wind Speed (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 26 (km/h)
Capdepera........................................................ 25 (km/h)
Ibiza, airport...................................................... 17 (km/h)
Es Mercadal..................................................... 15 (km/h)
Portocolom....................................................... 14 (km/h)
Gusts (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 32 (km/h)
Capdepera........................................................ 31 (km/h)
Es Mercadal..................................................... 25 (km/h)
Ibiza, airport...................................................... 22 (km/h)
Formentera....................................................... 22 (km/h)
