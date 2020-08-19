Hotel Hoposa Pollentia, Pollensa. 18-08-2020 Ultima Hora

Three of the best hotels in Spain are right here in Majorca according to TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards.

The travel package company draws up a list every year based on the opinions, scores and favourite options of travellers from around the world.

The best rated hotel in the whole of Spain is the Cuevas Hotel in Santillana del Mar and Viroht's Hotel in Cambodia was voted best in the world.

Second place on the National Hotel list went to Hoposa Pollentia, a small bohemian hotel in Puerto Pollensa in Majorca, which offers stunning views of the bay.

Hotel Illa d'Or, which is also in Puerto Pollensa, took tenth place with guests highlighting its seafront location and excellent staff.

The Nakar Hotel in Avenida Jaime III in Palma is in 21st place, thanks to its modern accommodation, city centre location and talented Mallorcan Chef Miquel Calent.

Here is a map of the best hotels in Spain, according to Tripadvisor: