Tourism
TripAdvisor's Best Hotels In Spain
Three of the best hotels in Spain are right here in Majorca according to TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards.
The travel package company draws up a list every year based on the opinions, scores and favourite options of travellers from around the world.
The best rated hotel in the whole of Spain is the Cuevas Hotel in Santillana del Mar and Viroht's Hotel in Cambodia was voted best in the world.
Second place on the National Hotel list went to Hoposa Pollentia, a small bohemian hotel in Puerto Pollensa in Majorca, which offers stunning views of the bay.
View this post on Instagram
You captured the essence of Illa d'Or in one image. Thanks! #puertopollensa #illador #restaurant #photography #mallorca #cocktails
A post shared by Hotelillador (@illador) on
Hotel Illa d'Or, which is also in Puerto Pollensa, took tenth place with guests highlighting its seafront location and excellent staff.
View this post on Instagram
This is it. This view. This moment. This summer. Enjoy Palma at #NakarHotel! • Justo aquí. Estas vistas. Este momento. Este verano. ¡Disfruta de Palma en Nakar Hotel! • Das ist es. Diese Aussicht. Dieser Moment. Diesen Sommer. Genießen Sie Palma im Nakar Hotel! 📷 @spaintraveljournal
A post shared by NAKAR Hotel (@nakarhotel) on
The Nakar Hotel in Avenida Jaime III in Palma is in 21st place, thanks to its modern accommodation, city centre location and talented Mallorcan Chef Miquel Calent.
Here is a map of the best hotels in Spain, according to Tripadvisor:
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.