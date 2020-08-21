Can Picafort, Majorca. 13-07-2020 Ultima Hora

Palma is 34 degrees today with wall-to-wall sunshine, a 20 kilometre southerly wind and a sweltering overnight temperature of 23.

The sun’s out in Andratx and it’s 32 degrees with a warm breeze and a low of 21.

Ses Salines is partly sunny, partly cloudy with a high of 33 dropping to 22 overnight.

Pollensa is hot and sunny with cloudy intervals, a light northerly wind and a top temperature of 35 degrees falling to 22 after dark.

It’s a beautiful sunny day in Escorca with a warm breeze, a high of 33 and a low of 20.

Here’s a peek at today’s weather from our webcam in Puerto Soller.