Good Morning from Majorca
Palma is 34 degrees today with wall-to-wall sunshine, a 20 kilometre southerly wind and a sweltering overnight temperature of 23.
The sun’s out in Andratx and it’s 32 degrees with a warm breeze and a low of 21.
Ses Salines is partly sunny, partly cloudy with a high of 33 dropping to 22 overnight.
Pollensa is hot and sunny with cloudy intervals, a light northerly wind and a top temperature of 35 degrees falling to 22 after dark.
It’s a beautiful sunny day in Escorca with a warm breeze, a high of 33 and a low of 20.
Here’s a peek at today’s weather from our webcam in Puerto Soller.
