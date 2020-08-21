Tractors bleaching streets of Santa Maria del Cami, Majorca 20-08-2020 Ultima Hora

Shares:

Tractors have been deployed to clean and disinfect the streets of Santa Maria del Cami for the first time since the State of Emergency was lifted.

The City Council’s decision to bleach the streets was made before the Health Department confirmed 56 new coronavirus infections in the town.

The streets were bleached almost daily during lockdown and the process resumed on Thursday night.

Santa Maria del Cami City Council has also urged residents and traders to disinfect entrances and exits with bleach to stop the virus spreading.

Politicians and Santa Maria Mayor, Nicolau Canyelles are meeting on Friday “to decide what measures are required to control the situation,” which may involve closing playgrounds and the Sunday market.

“Relaxing the restrictions caused this increase in cases" said Mayor Canyelles, who called for "prudence, responsibility and common sense" to reduce infections.

56 new infections were detected at Santa Maria Health Centre on Wednesday, where coronavirus tests have increased from 50 to 90 per day.