Health
Santa Maria bleaches streets
Tractors have been deployed to clean and disinfect the streets of Santa Maria del Cami for the first time since the State of Emergency was lifted.
The City Council’s decision to bleach the streets was made before the Health Department confirmed 56 new coronavirus infections in the town.
The streets were bleached almost daily during lockdown and the process resumed on Thursday night.
Santa Maria del Cami City Council has also urged residents and traders to disinfect entrances and exits with bleach to stop the virus spreading.
Politicians and Santa Maria Mayor, Nicolau Canyelles are meeting on Friday “to decide what measures are required to control the situation,” which may involve closing playgrounds and the Sunday market.
“Relaxing the restrictions caused this increase in cases" said Mayor Canyelles, who called for "prudence, responsibility and common sense" to reduce infections.
56 new infections were detected at Santa Maria Health Centre on Wednesday, where coronavirus tests have increased from 50 to 90 per day.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.