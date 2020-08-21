Coronavirus
Balearics coronavirus cases, 21 August
On Friday, the regional health ministry reported 242 new positive cases of coronavirus and one new fatality.
There have now been 5,449 cases since the start of the pandemic and 234 fatalities. The number of people who have recovered is 3,474, an increase of 168 compared with Thursday. There are 1,741 active cases, 73 more than on Thursday.
In Majorca, there are 173 people in hospital, 25 of whom are for social reasons (not able to isolate adequately at home). Twenty-two are in intensive care. There are three people in hospital in Minorca, one of whom is in intensive care. In Ibiza, there are fifteen people in hospital.
The number of positive cases among residents of care homes for the elderly has gone up to 23 from ten on Thursday. Twenty-one of these cases relate to the Virgen de la Esperanza home in Palma. There is one at the home in Can Picafort and another at the home in Montuiri.
