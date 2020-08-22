Palma Bay, Majorca. 20-08-2020 Humphrey Carter

Palma is 34 degrees and sunny with a light southerly wind and a low of 20.

It’s a beautiful day in Calvia with a high of 35, a warm breeze and a low of 21 degrees.

The sun’s out in Santanyi and it’s 34 degrees with a moderate easterly wind and a low of 21.

Here’s a peek at the weather from our webcam in Portocolom.

Alcudia is partly sunny, partly cloudy with a 20 kilometre northeasterly wind, and a top temperature of 31 degrees dropping to 23 overnight.

Soller is 34 and sunny with intermittent clouds, a moderate northerly wind and a low of 20.