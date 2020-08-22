Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
Palma is 34 degrees and sunny with a light southerly wind and a low of 20.
It’s a beautiful day in Calvia with a high of 35, a warm breeze and a low of 21 degrees.
The sun’s out in Santanyi and it’s 34 degrees with a moderate easterly wind and a low of 21.
Here’s a peek at the weather from our webcam in Portocolom.
Alcudia is partly sunny, partly cloudy with a 20 kilometre northeasterly wind, and a top temperature of 31 degrees dropping to 23 overnight.
Soller is 34 and sunny with intermittent clouds, a moderate northerly wind and a low of 20.
