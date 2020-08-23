Shares:

A 49-year-old driver, identified as Antonio C.C., was killed in a road accident on Saturday night.

The fatal accident occurred at around 23.00 on the MA-19 by FAN Mallorca Shopping in Palma. The car, a Renault Megane, left the road and hit a tree. The Guardia Civil say that there were no brake marks, which suggests that the driver may have fallen asleep or been unconscious. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.