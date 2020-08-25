Coronavirus
Balearics record 900 new coronavirus cases
On Tuesday, the regional health ministry reported 908 new cases of coronavirus and one fatality over the past 24 hours.
This was, by some distance, the most number of new cases to be announced for a 24-hour period: 279 on August 12 was the previous highest. There have now been 6,709 cases since the start of the pandemic. The number of active cases is 2,227 (660 more than on Monday), while 4,247 people have recovered - up 247 compared with Monday. There have been 235 fatalities.
In Majorca, there are 247 people in hospital, 25 more than on Monday. Thirty-one patients are in intensive care, an increase of four. In Minorca, there is no change - four people in hospital. In Ibiza, there are 28 people in hospital and six in intensive care; on Monday there were 26 in hospital.
The health ministry adds that a total of 230,972 diagnostic tests have now been carried out. There are between 3,000 and 4,000 tests per day.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.