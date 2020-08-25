The number of new cases is more than three times higher than the previous daily record. 25-08-2020 Miquel À. Cañellas

On Tuesday, the regional health ministry reported 908 new cases of coronavirus and one fatality over the past 24 hours.

This was, by some distance, the most number of new cases to be announced for a 24-hour period: 279 on August 12 was the previous highest. There have now been 6,709 cases since the start of the pandemic. The number of active cases is 2,227 (660 more than on Monday), while 4,247 people have recovered - up 247 compared with Monday. There have been 235 fatalities.

In Majorca, there are 247 people in hospital, 25 more than on Monday. Thirty-one patients are in intensive care, an increase of four. In Minorca, there is no change - four people in hospital. In Ibiza, there are 28 people in hospital and six in intensive care; on Monday there were 26 in hospital.

The health ministry adds that a total of 230,972 diagnostic tests have now been carried out. There are between 3,000 and 4,000 tests per day.