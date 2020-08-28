Education
Face masks at schools
Face masks will be mandatory for all pupils who are 6 years old and over when school starts on September 10, according to Education Minister, Marti March.
Children will have to supply their own mask and wear it whilst they are in the school, even if they’re part of a stable group.
Children will be allowed to take their masks off when they are eating, drinking, playing sports, playing an instrument, or when they are in the dining room where they'll only be allowed to mix within their own stable group.
Under 6
Children aged 3 to 6 will have to wear a mask when they are on school buses, because children from different groups will also be onboard.
