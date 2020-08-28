Pilar Costa, Government Spokesperson. 28-08-2020 CAIB

The Government has reigned back capacity restrictions for bars and restaurants, but only some of them.

Earlier this week the President of the Government, Francina Armengol announced that bar and restaurant capacity was being restricted to 50% from Friday, August 28.

But Government Spokesperson, Pilar Costa now says that in bars and restaurants that can accommodate less than 50 people, capacity will be limited to 75%.

However, in bars and restaurants that can accommodate more than 50 people, capacity will still be limited to 50% and that the revised restrictions will be implemented from Monday, August 31.

Castro also announced that activity at all Seniors clubs has been suspended for 15 days.

All big events must be authorised by the Public Health Department and capacity is limited to 300 people outdoors and 150 in closed spaces.

All spectators must wear face masks, maintain social distancing of 1.5 metres and are banned from eating or drinking.