Emergencies
Saturday's storm caused one hundred incidents
On Saturday, the regional government's emergencies department recorded 101 incidents resulting from yesterday's storm.
In parts of the Tramuntana - Banyalbufar, Esporles, Estellencs, Valldemossa - the Majorca Fire Brigade had to remove fallen trees and attend to damage caused by landslides and floods. The MA-10 main road in the mountains and the MA-11 (Esporles to Banyalbufar) were both partially blocked for a time.
Endesa deployed 64 engineers to repair eleven electricity lines and to restore supplies. The Soller Train had to be suspended because of a fallen tree. Service is not expected to be restored until Tuesday or Wednesday.
Away from the mountains, the main access road to Lloseta had to be closed temporarily because of flooding and a fallen tree. A lightning strike sparked a small fire in Canyamel.
Beaches in Palma - Cala Major, Can Pere Antoni, Ciutat Jardí - were red-flagged because of untreated water discharges; there were red flags at beaches in any event because of the electrical storm.
