Work on clearing fallen trees. 30-08-2020 Michel's

Banyalbufar was particularly badly affected by a "cap de fibló" tornado in the Tramuntana Mountains on Saturday. Because of the "magnitude" of the damage, a request to declare a disaster area is being considered by the town hall.

Mayor Mateu Ferrà says that the town hall and the Council of Majorca are already studying such a declaration, as many residents "are going to need help". The first step, he adds, will be to quantify the extent of the damage, although he reckons that this is "endless".

The mayor explains that thousands of trees were brought down or were damaged. The landscape "will take years to recover". The damage to property is extensive and includes some well-known buildings such as at Richard Branson's Son Bunyola estate.

Fortunately, the mayor adds, there were no serious injuries. Rescue services needed to go to the assistance of an elderly couple and their daughter who were trapped inside their home because of a fallen tree. Eleven farmworkers had to be taken to safety.