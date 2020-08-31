Weather
Storm cleanup begins
Storms battered Majorca with torrential rain, thunder and lightning on Saturday, causing extensive damage to crops, homes and cars in Esporles, Banyalbufar and Port des Canonge.
Electricity lines were brought down leaving many places with no power, telephone or internet connection and it could take several days for supplies to be reinstated.
A clean up operation began on Sunday with City Council and IBANAT personnel clearing the access roads to Esporles and Port des Canonge and a generator was brought in to supply electricity for residents of Banyalbufar.
Most of the water wells work with electric motors, so hundreds of people have had no fresh water since the storm.
Magdalena Frau, ENDESA's Communication Manager, says staff have been working non-stop since noon on Saturday to restore electricity supplies through alternative routes, but it could take some time for normal service to resume because the lines were seriously damaged.
On Monday, the Environment Minister, Miquel Mir, will visit the areas most affected by the storm.
