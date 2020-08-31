Calvia police on patrol. 31-08-2020

Calvia police last week raised one hundred reports for failing to wear a mask. On Thursday, fifteen teenagers aged between 14 and 17 were fined at the Agora Portals school football ground. Some of these teenagers had previously been warned for not wearing masks at the Son Caliu football pitch. At another football area, at the Club de Hielo, the police fined four youngsters.

Overnight on Thursday, a group of fourteen tourists were fined for drinking and not wearing masks on the Son Maties beach. Three members of the same family who were signing on a street and not wearing masks were fined, while four other people received fines for drinking and not wearing masks on the Son Caliu beach.

Last Monday evening, 21 people in Plaza Momentum were fined. There were a further 28 fines for not wearing masks in different areas of Magalluf as well as in Palmanova, Portals Nous, Illetes, Santa Ponsa and El Toro.

On Sunday, a woman was fined for smoking as she was walking along the Camino de sa Porrassa. A further ten fines for not wearing masks were for people in vehicles.

As well as the action against mask non-compliance, a pizzeria in Santa Ponsa was reported for still being open at 2.23 in the morning, while a beach bar in Palmanova and a bar in Magalluf had their music licences suspended as both had live performances, which are not allowed under latest regional health ministry regulations.