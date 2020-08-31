Mallorca Weather

31-08-2020

Maximum Temperatures

Formentera.............................. 26.9 degrees Centigrade

Ibiza, airport............................. 26.4 degrees Centigrade

Palma, port.............................. 26.2 degrees Centigrade

Ibiza......................................... 25.9 degrees Centigrade

Portocolom.............................. 25.9 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures

Escorca, Son Torrella .............. 11.5 degrees Centigrade

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola........ 11.8 degrees Centigrade

Palma, university...................... 13.5 degrees Centigrade

Sant Joan de Labritja............... 13.8 degrees Centigrade

Escorca, Lluc.......................... 13.8 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)

La Mola, Mahon................................................ 55 (km/h)

Capdepera........................................................ 53 (km/h)

Minorca, airport................................................ 39 (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 33 (km/h)

Es Mercadal..................................................... 32 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)

Capdepera........................................................ 67 (km/h)

Minorca, airport................................................ 59 (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola ............................... 58 (km/h)

Es Mercadal..................................................... 48 (km/h)

Ciutadella,Cala Galdana.................................. 47 (km/h)

RAINFALL (MM)

Es Mercadal...................................................... 9.4 (mm)

Portocolom........................................................ 8.4 (mm)

Escorca, Son Torrella.........................................8.0 (mm)

Ciutadella.......................................................... 6.2 (mm)

