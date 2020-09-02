Coronavirus
Coronavirus outbreak at another care home in Majorca
Capdepera town hall has confirmed that there have been fourteen positive cases at the Domus Vi care home in Font de sa Cala. These are ten residents and four members of staff.
The health ministry had previously stated that there was one positive case, a resident who was asymptomatic. Tests have led to the confirmation of the thirteen other positives.
The most significant outbreak at a care home has been in Sant Joan. The number of positive cases at Sèniors de Sant Joan has now risen to 83 plus two fatalities; 56 of the 83 are residents. At the home in Cala Estància, fifteen residents and three members of staff have tested positive.
