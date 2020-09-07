Torrential rain on Monday morning. 07-09-2020

Shares:

By 9am on Monday, the 112 emergencies service was called to attend to 28 incidents in Majorca. These were the result of torrential rain and high winds. The Es Capdellà weather station in Calvia registered accumulated rainfall of 96.2 litres per square metre. At the Andratx weather station, the figure was 68.7 litres. Elsewhere, there were 54.8 litres at Cap Blanc, Llucmajor, and 50.8 litres at the port in Palma.

Winds reached 68 kilometres per hour in Capdepera and 67 kph at the airport in Minorca.

There was some disruption. The Formentor road in Puerto Pollensa was closed for a time because of fallen rocks. There was also a fall of rocks in Cala Llamp, Andratx, which blocked a road. At Son Sant Joan Airport, planes experienced problems with landing because of the heavy rain and occasional strong gusts of wind.

The Aemet orange alert for Majorca has been revised and will be lifted at eight on Monday evening. The orange alert will be reactivated from 6am on Tuesday for the Tramuntana region and the northern coastal area of Majorca. A yellow alert will apply to the rest of the island.

In Puerto Andratx, the colour of the sea turned brown. This was because of dirt and branches carried by the torrent which flows into the sea.

At 9.20 am, Aemet reported that the "first line of storms" had passed but that the forecast was still for heavy local storms anywhere in the Balearics until the evening.