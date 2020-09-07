Weather
All you need to know about the weather in Majorca
Maximum Temperatures
Formentera.............................. 28.2 degrees Centigrade
Ibiza......................................... 26.9 degrees Centigrade
Sant Antoni de Portmany......... 26.8 degrees Centigrade
Ibiza, airport............................. 26.7 degrees Centigrade
Palma, port............................... 25.3 degrees Centigrade
#Tormenta severa sobre #Mallorca.— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) September 7, 2020
Lunes de chubascos y tormentas en #Baleares. Bajada de Temperatura.
Viento del norte y nordeste con intervalos de fuerte.
Rachas fuertes asociadas a las tormentas.
Avisos:https://t.co/tae08Odxod
Predicción para hoy:https://t.co/mztElFqRxN pic.twitter.com/IBckn1zsWF
Minimum Temperatures
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola........ 12.6 degrees Centigrade
Escorca, Son Torrella ...............13.4 degrees Centigrade
Escorca, Lluc............................15.5 degrees Centigrade
Andratx..................................... 15.7 degrees Centigrade
Es Mercadal............................. 16.4 degrees Centigrade
Wind Speed (km/h)
Capdepera........................................................ 56 (km/h)
La Mola, Mahon................................................ 51 (km/h)
Minorca, airport................................................ 51 (km/h)
Palma, airport................................................... 46 (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 43 (km/h)
Gusts (km/h)
Capdepera........................................................ 68 (km/h)
Minorca, airport................................................ 67 (km/h)
Palma, airport................................................... 67 (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 59 (km/h)
Ciutadella, Cala Galdana................................. 57 (km/h)
rainfall (mm)
Calvia, Es Capdella............................................ 99.4mm
Andratx............................................................... 82.9mm
Llucmajor, Cap Blanc......................................... 62.4mm
Palma, port......................................................... 61.8mm
Banyalbufar......................................................... 51.4mm
