Mallorca Weather

07-09-2020

Maximum Temperatures

Formentera.............................. 28.2 degrees Centigrade

Ibiza......................................... 26.9 degrees Centigrade

Sant Antoni de Portmany......... 26.8 degrees Centigrade

Ibiza, airport............................. 26.7 degrees Centigrade

Palma, port............................... 25.3 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola........ 12.6 degrees Centigrade

Escorca, Son Torrella ...............13.4 degrees Centigrade

Escorca, Lluc............................15.5 degrees Centigrade

Andratx..................................... 15.7 degrees Centigrade

Es Mercadal............................. 16.4 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)

Capdepera........................................................ 56 (km/h)

La Mola, Mahon................................................ 51 (km/h)

Minorca, airport................................................ 51 (km/h)

Palma, airport................................................... 46 (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 43 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)

Capdepera........................................................ 68 (km/h)

Minorca, airport................................................ 67 (km/h)

Palma, airport................................................... 67 (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 59 (km/h)

Ciutadella, Cala Galdana................................. 57 (km/h)

rainfall (mm)

Calvia, Es Capdella............................................ 99.4mm

Andratx............................................................... 82.9mm

Llucmajor, Cap Blanc......................................... 62.4mm

Palma, port......................................................... 61.8mm

Banyalbufar......................................................... 51.4mm

